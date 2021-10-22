The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$600,138.11 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total value of C$600,138.11.

TSE DSG opened at C$102.93 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$67.96 and a 1-year high of C$111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 99.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million.

DSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

