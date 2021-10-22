Citigroup Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.