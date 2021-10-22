Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 8,817 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snap stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

