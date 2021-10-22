Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.