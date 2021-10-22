Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.