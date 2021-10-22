Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.25. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.