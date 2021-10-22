Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE KRP opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.