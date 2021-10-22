Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.75

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 14884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

