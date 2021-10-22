iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.76 and last traded at $152.76, with a volume of 5339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $148.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

