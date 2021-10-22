Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 75,000 BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of BP Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.22. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

