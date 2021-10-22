Head-To-Head Contrast: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 31.30% 13.03% 1.32% Central Pacific Financial 21.60% 10.20% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 7 11 1 2.68 Central Pacific Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.28, suggesting a potential downside of 6.21%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $8.40 billion 3.71 $1.43 billion $2.16 20.87 Central Pacific Financial $257.62 million 2.89 $37.27 million $1.32 19.95

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Central Pacific Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan, and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

