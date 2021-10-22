a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

AKA stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

