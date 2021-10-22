Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

