Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

