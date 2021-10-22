Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPTK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

