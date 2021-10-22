Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 73,030 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $4,989,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

