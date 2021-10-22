Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 9,868.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

