DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. 10,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,458,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

