Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $210.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.46.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

