Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to “Buy”

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NYSE XPOF opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

