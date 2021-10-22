AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

