Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.23 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.57 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

