Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.
