FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 63,381 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

