The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $557,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

