Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.