TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 83.72% and a negative return on equity of 487.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TUI will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

