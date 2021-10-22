Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 31,105 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNG stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

