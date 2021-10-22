Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,957 shares of company stock worth $2,750,732 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

