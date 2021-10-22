ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

