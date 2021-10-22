Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

