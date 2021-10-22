Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $47,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Catalent by 37.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $132.31 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,641 shares of company stock worth $30,225,474. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

