Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,964,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 277,874 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,942,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

