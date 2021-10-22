Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 273,962 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $84.68 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

