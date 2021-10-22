Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 273,962 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $84.68 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.