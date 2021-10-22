857 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,721,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,832,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.