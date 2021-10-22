Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE WD opened at $125.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

