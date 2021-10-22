Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth about $741,000.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

