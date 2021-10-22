Mizuho Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $170.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $160.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -946.53 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.