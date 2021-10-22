Raymond James Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.