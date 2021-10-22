Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

STER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $25.87 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

