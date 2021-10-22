Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,426 SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6,968.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of VLU stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $152.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.