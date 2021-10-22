Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

