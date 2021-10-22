Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

LBRDK stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

