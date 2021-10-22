JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,265 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of AerCap worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE AER opened at $63.23 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

