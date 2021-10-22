Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $891,735.72 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $891,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SCHW opened at $82.24 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

