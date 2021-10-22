Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

