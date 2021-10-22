Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $894.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

