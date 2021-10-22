D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88. D4t4 Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

