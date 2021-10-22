Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $354.34 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.
UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 305.4% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
