Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $354.34 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $23,857,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 305.4% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

