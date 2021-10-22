InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,879 ($63.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,245.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,693.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,862.76.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

